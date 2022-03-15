Advertisement

Road blocked in Bradford County due to a stuck semi-truck

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route until roads reopen.
Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route until roads reopen.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A stuck semi-truck is blocking traffic on State Road 16 in Bradford County.

Deputies have requested a heavy tow to clear the section of State Road 16 near County Road 225.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route until roads reopen.

