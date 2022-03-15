Road blocked in Bradford County due to a stuck semi-truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A stuck semi-truck is blocking traffic on State Road 16 in Bradford County.

Deputies have requested a heavy tow to clear the section of State Road 16 near County Road 225.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route until roads reopen.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.