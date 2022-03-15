The sentencing phase of the Richard Franklin case will start once the jury selection process is finished

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing phase will start Tuesday after the jury selection process for Richard Franklin’s case is complete.

Richard Franklin was convicted of killing a prison guard in Columbia County.

TRENDING STORY: Levy County man arrested in Gainesville following SWAT standoff

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, felony battery, and possession of contraband in prison.

Court proceedings will start at 9 a.m. in Columbia County court.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.