The sentencing phase of the Richard Franklin case will start once the jury selection process is finished

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing phase will start Tuesday after the jury selection process for Richard Franklin’s case is complete.

Richard Franklin was convicted of killing a prison guard in Columbia County.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, felony battery, and possession of contraband in prison.

Court proceedings will start at 9 a.m. in Columbia County court.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

