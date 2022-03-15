Advertisement

Suspended license? Operation Green Light paves way for reclamation

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Operation Green Light has helped more than 24,000 Florida drivers become eligible to get back on the road over the last three years.

 The program gives those with suspended driver’s licenses an opportunity to get them reinstated and pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, all while saving up to 35% in additional fees.

Clerk of Court Offices across the state are participating from March 26 through April 9.

In Alachua County, the program will take place from April 4 through the 8. It can be done in person at the courthouse or criminal justice center, in addition to the phone.

The Alachua County Clerk of the Court J.K. “Jess” Irby, Esq. said this opportunity has been highly successful in years past in helping people get their lives back on track.

“Coming in and getting a road map on how to get back or even getting a license that day… tears were flowing both for the recipient of the license and even from the agencies involved and just seeing that person who thought they would never be getting a license again just be back and be able to get a job,” said Irby.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County officials estimate tornado damage nears $12 million

For more information on the dates and hours of all North Central Florida counties CLICK HERE.

