Tech Tuesday: Changing cancer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF researchers made a discovery with the potential to change how cancer is treated.
In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and Scad Media tell us how a new treatment could teach a patient’s body to fight off cancer.
