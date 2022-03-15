Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: Changing cancer

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and Scad Media tell us how a new...
In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and Scad Media tell us how a new treatment could teach a patient’s body to fight off cancer.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF researchers made a discovery with the potential to change how cancer is treated.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and Scad Media tell us how a new treatment could teach a patient’s body to fight off cancer.

