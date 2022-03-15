Tele-health services can be just as helpful as in person services, study says
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new UF study finds telehealth services can be just as helpful for losing weight as in-person services, the study looked at 160 adult patients.
Half of them had full time remote meetings and the other half had in-person visits.
Both groups lost similar amounts of weight losing about seven to eight percent of their weight over a 16-week period.
