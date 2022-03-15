Tele-health services can be just as helpful as in person services, study says

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new UF study finds telehealth services can be just as helpful for losing weight as in-person services, the study looked at 160 adult patients.

Half of them had full time remote meetings and the other half had in-person visits.

Both groups lost similar amounts of weight losing about seven to eight percent of their weight over a 16-week period.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.