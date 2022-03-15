The Tri-city Observer will be going out of business

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another area newspaper is going out of business.

Less than a month after the Gilchrist County Journal folded, the final issue of the Tri-city Observer has been published.

The monthly publication has covered Alachua, High Springs, and Newberry for nearly 20 years.

In a front-page notice, publisher Barbara Llewellyn wrote that “a dwindling number of area and local businesses see value in a printed community paper.”

The March edition is still available at locations throughout the area.

