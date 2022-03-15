The Tri-city Observer will be going out of business
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another area newspaper is going out of business.
Less than a month after the Gilchrist County Journal folded, the final issue of the Tri-city Observer has been published.
The monthly publication has covered Alachua, High Springs, and Newberry for nearly 20 years.
In a front-page notice, publisher Barbara Llewellyn wrote that “a dwindling number of area and local businesses see value in a printed community paper.”
The March edition is still available at locations throughout the area.
