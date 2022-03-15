The two-day Ocala Breeders’ Sale kicks off

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Breeders’ Sale kicks off Tuesday with over 300 horses up for bid.

Online bidding is also available.

Tuesday’s sale was pushed back to 1:00 p.m., but it will continue Wednesday at the normal time of 10:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORY: “We get oddly a lot of applications”: Unemployment and labor force rates rise across NCFL

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.