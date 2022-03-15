US Navy helicopter saves pilot who crashed in a reservoir in Putnamn County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A chance encounter likely saved a pilot’s life following a small plane crash in Putnam County.

Sheriff’s deputies say an 81-year-old man was headed to the Palatka Airport when he sent a distress signal. His plane crashed in a reservoir near State Road 100 .

However, A U.S. navy helicopter happened to be in the area. By the time deputies arrived, sailors were already pulling the pilot out of the lake.

Officials say the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

TRENDING STORY: Clean-up underway after Saturday’s tornado

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.