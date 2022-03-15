Advertisement

US Navy helicopter saves pilot who crashed in a reservoir in Putnamn County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A chance encounter likely saved a pilot’s life following a small plane crash in Putnam County.

Sheriff’s deputies say an 81-year-old man was headed to the Palatka Airport when he sent a distress signal. His plane crashed in a reservoir near State Road 100 .

However, A U.S. navy helicopter happened to be in the area.  By the time deputies arrived, sailors were already pulling the pilot out of the lake. 

Officials say the man’s injuries were not life-threatening. 

