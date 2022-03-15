A woman in Dixie County is dead after a head-on collision

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead after a head-on collision in Dixie County.

The crash happened on Northeast 389th Avenue west of State Road 349 Monday evening.

The woman was driving west on the road when she tried to pass a car ahead of her in a no-passing zone.

As she was going down the opposite lane, another vehicle hit her driving east.

That driver tried to brake and swerve out of the way but could not.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver and passenger suffered minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital.

