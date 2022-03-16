$2 million Cedar Key renovation project is in the works

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Changes may be on the way to Downtown Cedar Key as soon as this year.

Caryn Stephenson and Mendy Allen bought 11 parcels of land for $2 million as part of the “Carmen project,” a combination of their first names for a shared passion.

The pair of realtors is hoping to breathe new life into the downtown area while keeping the historic charm.

“As they continue to age we thought we might be losing them,” said Allen, about the city’s historic buildings.

Stephenson said most of the buildings were built in the 1880′s. “But they haven’t been occupied in probably 15 years.”

They’re hoping to bring more commercial and retail space to cedar key.

TV 20 got a look inside the historic Lutterloh Building, which Stephenson said will be the first one renovated.

“These ceilings are in wonderful shape. And the floors, so these are not in as great of shape, but these will be all salvaged,” said Stephenson.

She said this building was made with tabby, a material made up of oyster shells, lime, and water. But for the tabby to hold up, fresh water is the key.

“They did oyster shells, lime, and salt water, and the combination was not a good one and it’s crumbling in the back,” said Stephenson.

The Carmen Project is a three phased renovation.

The first phase deals with the Lutterloh and Schlemmer buildings, as well as an empty lot next to the Schlemmer building.

The second phase focuses on wood front buildings facing 2nd St., and the third phase brings renovations to buildings on 3rd St.

“I don’t think it’ll have a tremendous change but I think it will enhance the visit to Cedar Key,” said John Barlow, a vacationer.

One city commissioner said she’s excited for the change, but she has some concerns.

“We have a problem with parking already because we’re in limited space on this little island,” said Nancy Sera, Cedar Key City Commissioner.

Stephenson and Allen said they’re now waiting on permits to start the first phase.

