Alachua County school board names Shane Andrew interim superintendent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two weeks after firing the former superintendent Carlee Simon, Alachua County school board members elected Shane Andrew as the interim superintendent.

It happened in a 3-2 vote, with board members Mildred Russell and Gunnar Paulson in dissent.

Each board member brought one to two suggestions to the table, ultimately electing Chief of Operations, Shane Andrew.

Chair Rob Hyatt and board member Tina Certain both suggested Andrew fill the position.

“He has a reputation for treating employees as he would want to be treated. I think he is terrific,” said Hyatt.

Hyatt and Certain both said they feel his calm demeanor along with his experience of being a teacher, assistant principal, and principal make him the person for this job.

“So I think Mr. Andrew would make a perfect candidate whereas our former superintendent.. I heard said the qualities and the criticisms of what she didn’t have, Mr. Andrew brings that,” said Certain.

Acting superintendent Donna Jones said she should not be considered for the position since she plans on retiring soon.

Hyatt said he wants the next elected board to be in the best position possible to carry out a proper superintendent search.

“Cause guess what? It’s not my choice. It’s whatever they choose and they can go through and have a traditional search with full public participation and go from there.”

Russell said she’s concerned that while Andrew steps into the interim position, his responsibilities as chief of operations will be neglected.

“Right now of course we’re having serious transportation issues so that is my concern,” said Russell.

She said while she has that concern, she is looking forward to working with Andrew.

The next step for him is agreeing to a contract.

