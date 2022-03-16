A bill that would have would have kept autopsy records of child domestic violence victims private, failed to advance in the Senate before the end of the legislative session

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite passing unanimously in the statehouse, a bill named after Max and Brody Reinhart failed to advance in the Senate before the end of the legislative session.

House Bill 1513 didn’t make it past the rules committee.

The bill, sponsored by Representative Chuck Clemons, would have kept autopsy records of child domestic violence victims private.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County school board names Shane Andrew interim superintendent

Minde Reinhart spoke in support of the bill while it was being considered in the House.

Her two sons were killed at the hands of their father in May of last year.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.