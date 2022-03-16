Advertisement

Bradford County bridge undergoing lane closures due to repairs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - People driving in northern Bradford county may have to find an alternate route if they’re using NW County Road 225.

The bridge between NW State Road 16 and NW County Road 229 is currently being repaired.

One lane is open but sheriff’s deputies say the entire bridge may need to be closed.

They ask people to avoid the area if possible.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in pedestrian death in Gainesville

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

black history month award
A Belleview teacher was an award recipient in the state’s Black History Month contest
rex and brody
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is hosting the launch of the Rex and Brody Foundation
cathloic church
The St. Patrick Catholic Church held a celebration for St. Patricks Day
Gainesville native
A Gainesville native performed in the St. Patricks Day Parade in Dublin
Gilchrist schools
Gilchrist County Schools will be closed due to numerous bomb threats