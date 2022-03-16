Bradford County bridge undergoing lane closures due to repairs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - People driving in northern Bradford county may have to find an alternate route if they’re using NW County Road 225.

The bridge between NW State Road 16 and NW County Road 229 is currently being repaired.

One lane is open but sheriff’s deputies say the entire bridge may need to be closed.

They ask people to avoid the area if possible.

