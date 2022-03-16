Cedar Key Commissioners denied former Police Chief’s appeal of his termination

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents filled the Community Center in Downtown Cedar Key to support the commission and former police chief, Virgil Sandlin, after he was terminated on March 4th by Mayor Heath Davis.

“I had just cause. There was a clear violation of the city’s and police’s personnel policy” said Davis.

The firing comes after Chief Sandlin called out sick for duty and, according to the mayor, failed to follow proper procedures to ensure police coverage on a night where a serious incident occurred.

The mayor did allow Sandlin to appeal the termination in front of the board.

“I am disappointed with the outcome of it. I thought we had a better chance of coming out on top” said Sandlin.

At the start of the meeting, Sandlin’s attorney made a short statement claiming the firing didn’t follow proper procedures.

In a 3-2 vote, the board denied the police chief’s appeal.

“The city considered themselves following due process, but I was denied due process” said Sandlin.

Sandlin served as police chief for about 14 years and was planning to retire in May.

When the termination was effective Edwin Jenkins assumed the position of interim police chief and a search is now underway for a permanent replacement.

“What will be lost is the personal connection Virgil had with the community and the Commission and myself, and we will miss that and we hope to rebuild that. He obviously is a good template and good example of how our next Chief can be” said Davis.

Sandlin said he will now consult with his attorney and proceed from there.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.