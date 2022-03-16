Columbia County Report: Lake Shore Hospital Board decision and Senior Center Golden Gala preview

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A new candidate to take over the Lake Shore Hospital Facility entered the running at their March board meeting. Florida Gateway College President Lawrence Barrett proposed to use the facility as a Downtown campus.

Barrett’s proposal is among others from groups like Columbia County government, the County Health Department and Meridian Behavioral Health. Board members next meet in April.

Columbia County law enforcement officials have little to update as detectives search for the source of a bomb threat at Columbia High School. Students and staff evacuated the campus on Tuesday after a call of a possible explosive was made to dispatchers.

CCSO officials say they’re searching for the person who made the call because nothing was found at the school.

Columbia County Senior Services hosts the Golden Gala Friday to honor 50 years of service in this community.

“We’re standing on a very exciting threshold,” said Executive Director, David Huckabee.

The Golden Gala has a dual-purpose to engage seniors in social activity and fundraise for services offered at the Senior Center. Attendees will learn about what the center offers such as in-home meals and a Dementia Day program for those over 60. 65 tickets have been sold so far, and organizers say they’re ready for a less restrictive event.

“It feels really good because we have a lot more of our seniors coming out and participating so we want them to have a good experience and get to socialize and get together and just mingle and have that camaraderie because a lot of people didn’t get to experience that,” said Director of Development, Kim Glover.

Tickets are 25 dollars each and are still available for purchase.

