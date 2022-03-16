Day one of the Ocala Breeders Sale bested last year’s total
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two horses fathered by the same sire sold for a million dollars each during day one of the OBS March two-day sale.
A colt sired by Into Mischief out of Zapara topped the day’s auction by selling for $1.1 million. Another sold for a million even.
Japanese horsemen Hideyuki Mori and Katsumi Yoshida were two of the top three buyers.
Overall, day one easily bested last year’s total, with 188 head sold for more than $26 million.
The second and final day of the sale begins Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
