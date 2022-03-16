Farm Share is having a food distribution in Inglis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in Inglis today.
The event will be held at AmVets Post 4447.
They will start distributing food at 8 a.m.
