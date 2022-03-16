Federal Transit Administration awards $10.6M to RTS bus services in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - RTS bus service in Gainesville will soon be expanding thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the federal government.

The Federal Transit Administration is awarding the city $10.6M.

$6.6M will go towards purchasing 12 new buses, while the remaining $4M will be used to build an eastside transfer station.

Gainesville is one of two Florida governments to get funding for transportation projects.

