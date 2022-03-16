Federal Transit Administration awards $10.6M to RTS bus services in Gainesville
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - RTS bus service in Gainesville will soon be expanding thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the federal government.
The Federal Transit Administration is awarding the city $10.6M.
$6.6M will go towards purchasing 12 new buses, while the remaining $4M will be used to build an eastside transfer station.
Gainesville is one of two Florida governments to get funding for transportation projects.
