Florida Power and Light is helping fund a Gainesville start-up

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Power and Light is helping a Gainesville start-up grow.

Abilitare provides hands-free computers and smartphones to people with hand disabilities.

It is one of seven companies getting funding from FPL as part of the utilities 35 Mules Program, which helps start-up companies with funding and mentoring.

TRENDING STORY: Cedar Key Commissioners denied former Police Chief’s appeal of his termination

Abilitare will get a $100,000 grant, tailored business curriculum, and other incentives.

The start-ups will work on their ventures at FPL Juno Beach headquarters for the next year to 18 months.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.