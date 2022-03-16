Advertisement

Florida Power and Light is helping fund a Gainesville start-up

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Power and Light is helping a Gainesville start-up grow.

Abilitare provides hands-free computers and smartphones to people with hand disabilities.

It is one of seven companies getting funding from FPL as part of the utilities 35 Mules Program, which helps start-up companies with funding and mentoring.

Abilitare will get a $100,000 grant, tailored business curriculum, and other incentives.

The start-ups will work on their ventures at FPL Juno Beach headquarters for the next year to 18 months.

