Gainesville man among the more than 100 people arrested in human trafficking sting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB/ Gray News) - A Gainesville man is behind bars in Polk County after he, along with more than 100 others, was arrested as part of a human trafficking sting based out of Polk County.

Thirty-six-year-old Jody Rose was arrested in Alachua County after he was caught communicating with a deputy posing as a 13-year-old girl.

He’s being charged with transmission of material harmful to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Rose was one of the more than 100 people arrested, which included four Disney employees, as part of a nearly weeklong human trafficking sting operation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 108 suspects as part of its “Operation March Sadness 2″ undercover human trafficking investigation which began March 8.

Detectives with the department said they identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as the “johns” who responded to the ads. Authorities said they were intending to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution and anyone participating in the trafficking of the victims.

The detectives also said they identified and investigated adults who engaged in online communications with people they believed were children, with the intent to commit sexual acts with them. The sheriff’s office said four men were arrested as a result.

The undercover detectives arranged to meet up with the suspects, who were arrested when they arrived at the location, the sheriff’s office said. Anti-trafficking organization members were also on site to speak with the prostitutes and determine if any were human trafficking victims.

The oldest person authorities said they arrested was 67-year-old Derek Collins. The youngest was a 17-year-old male, who was not identified for being a minor. Both were arrested for soliciting for a prostitute, police said.

The department was assisted by a number of other police departments in the region, as well as members from the Florida Department of Children and Families, and three anti-human trafficking organizations.

