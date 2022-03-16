Hope springs eternal for Gators on first day of spring practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There are few things Floridians love more than obsessing over football. Now, fans have some action to match that level of enthusiasm. Spring practice opened for the Gators on Tuesday, and new head coach Billy Napier has brought a fresh attitude to go along with an army of assistants and support staff.

Napier inherits a 6-7 team, and after installing an off-season conditioning program, Tuesday provided his first look at the team in a practice situation.

“They have really taken it and run with it,” said Napier of his players. “They’ve completely bought in. We have had very little resistance, they’re excited, and certainly I think that goes back to hiring really good people.”

There is a good competition shaping up at quarterback. Anthony Richardson is cleared to practice after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason and started throwing again in late February. Richardson, an Eastside grad, will compete with Emory Jones for the role of starter. Jones was the main QB last year and returned after backing off his initial claim that he would transfer. Jones likes what he sees out of his teammates and coaching staff so far.

“We have a couple different concepts and things we didn’t have last year, but basically it’s all just new terminology, new wording for everything, so we’re just trying to get comfortable with all of that,” said Jones.

“They’re really coaching us hard and moving us fast so we got to pick up things like this,” said Richardson. “But just them doing that to us, and allowing us to try to work on a things on our own, I feel like that’s a good thing for us.”

Spring practices continue for a month leading up to the Orange and Blue Game April 16.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.