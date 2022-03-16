LifeSouth offers free theatrical performance during blood drive event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida Fine Arts Department will be performing the Maltese Falcon live at the Newberry LifeSouth donation center.

The performance is on March 18 and will go from 12-1 PM.

Admission and food is free, but blood donors will receive a $20 e-gift card.

A spokesperson with LifeSouth says there are plenty of opportunities to donate during the event.

“Our donor center will be open from nine to two, so people can donate blood before the performance, during the performance, or after the performance, so it’s a great opportunity to have some culture with our local theatre group and to come out and save local lives,” said Laura Bialec.

Blood donated to LifeSouth stays in North Central Florida.

Bialec explained how this event comes in a time of need.

“We hope we’ll have some donors. Life South has been in emergency need. There is a national and local blood shortage and it has gone on for months. So we do encourage everyone to come out and donate blood,” Bialec stated.

OneBlood is also incentivizing blood donations with a $10 gift certificate to Carabba’s, a T-shirt, and an additional $20 e-gift card.

