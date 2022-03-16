Advertisement

Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the distribution center could be seen for miles. As many as...
Massive plumes of smoke coming from the distribution center could be seen for miles. As many as 200 firefighters from across the region came to assist.(Source: WTHR via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Gray News) - Multiple departments responded to a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Wednesday in Indiana.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters that all people are accounted for, including Walmart staff and emergency responders.

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the warehouse could be seen for miles. WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey noted that the fire was so large that it could be seen on radar.

As many as 200 firefighters from across the region came to assist. Officials said the operation could continue for around 24 hours, and people in the area were told to stay indoors and close doors and windows.

Nearly every fire department in central Indiana responded to a massive Walmart warehouse blaze in Plainfield, Ind. (WISH)

Anderson said that after attempting to put out the fire, it grew so large that firefighters decided to take a “defensive” stance. He said he was confident it would be contained but discouraged people from coming to the area.

Around 1,000 employees were believed to be working at the building when the fire started.

There was no indication at this point what caused it.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

Footage shows scenes where evacuations were ordered for wildfires in Abilene, Texas. (KTXS)
Evacuations ordered for wildfires in Texas
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the site of a shooting in 2018 that claimed 17 lives....
Jury selection in Parkland, Fla., school shooter penalty case set for April 4
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
American Muscle, Classic Rock, And 5k’S Are In The Area This Weekend.
Weekend Planner: 3/17/21