NCFL Representative responds to the Ukraine president’s request of the U.S.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress today, asking for further U.S. Support as his country fends off the Russian invasion.

After hearing Zelensky’s comments, north-central Florida representative Neal Dunn is responding by saying quote:

“The United States must help the Ukrainian people. Our country fought for its own freedom and sovereignty many years ago, it’s time for the U.S. to answer president Zelensky’s pleas and provide resources that are critical to defending Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.”

