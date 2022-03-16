NCFL Representative responds to the Ukraine president’s request of the U.S.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress today, asking for further U.S. Support as his country fends off the Russian invasion.

After hearing Zelensky’s comments, north-central Florida representative Neal Dunn is responding by saying quote:

“The United States must help the Ukrainian people. Our country fought for its own freedom and sovereignty many years ago, it’s time for the U.S. to answer president Zelensky’s pleas and provide resources that are critical to defending Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.”

