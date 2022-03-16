North Central Florida residents that were impacted by the weekend storms can submit damage assessment surveys to the state

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WCJB) - People hurt by the weekend storms that went through North Central Florida can now submit damage assessment surveys to the state.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity activated the business damage assessment survey for any impacts from the storms last Friday and Saturday.

The results will determine the number of resources given to impacted areas.

People in Marion, Putnam, Clay, and Highland counties are encouraged to apply.

