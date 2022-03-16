Ocala CEP members meet world-renowned horseman at OBS sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of the Horse Capital got a lesson in the equine industry Wednesday on the second day of sales at Ocala Breeders Sales. To kick off the field trip, Dir., of Equine Engagement with the Ocala CEP, Louisa Barton spoke to the crowd and gave an introduction.

“Millions and millions and millions of dollars go through OBS to buy these horses,” she said.

According to a study done by the CEP in 2015, the equine industry contributes $2.6 billion annually to the local economy, to be exact. Results of that study also claim that more than 3,100 horses were sold in 2014, totaling a record of more than $142 million dollars, which was also a 20% increase from the previous year.

Through the CEP’s Equine Initiative, Barton said the goal is to help people better understand the inner workings of the horse capital.

“We love to teach,” Barton said. “Especially our non-equine-related CEP partners about the equine industry and about how important all of this.”

Buyers from 42 states and 18 countries attended sales in 2014, according to that equine economic impact study. Several horses that graduate from OBS often times go on to bigger and better things, said Barton.

“We see about two-thirds of the horses in the Derby gate every year actually had their start right here and we could very well be looking at one of next year’s right here on the OBS grounds,” she said.

On the group tour, CEP members met world-renowned bloodstock agent, trainer, and horse farm owner, Nick de Meric. de Meric has worked in Australia, and is originally from England, but has lived in Ocala for at least 40 years.

Today @OcalaCEP members got to meet one of the Horse Capital’s equine powerhouses during the #EquineInitiative meeting at Ocala Breeder Sales, Nick de Meric. Hear more about his 40 years in Ocala tonight on @WCJB20 #equineindustry pic.twitter.com/PjYyYbQick — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) March 16, 2022

“I have two children and four grandchildren with one more on the way, all of whom were born in Ocala, so although I was born and raised in England, and worked in other countries before I came here, this is very definitely home,” he said.

On the first day of the two-year-old sale, two colts sold for more than $2 million dollars combined. Both thoroughbreds were sired by “bay colt” Into Mischief. He is “tied for the third most along with legendary sires Sadler’s Wells, Galileo, Storm Cat, Smart Strike & Kris S.” according to Spendthrift farm, where he is a reigning champion.

On the second day, the latest OBS update said, More Than Ready sold for $1.2 million dollars.

“This has become, really the ultimate facility for the marketing of two-year-olds,” said de Meric. “Globally, I think it’s recognized as the best place to sell a two-year-old and the best place to buy one.”

According to a press release from OBS staff, 169 horses were sold over two days, “compared to 150 in 2021.”

The next sale is scheduled for April 19-22, and the Under Tack Show will take place from April 10-16.

