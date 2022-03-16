Paige’s Kitchen: Vodka Sauce

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a bright and creamy tomato sauce with a little bit of heat then a vodka sauce is the answer. Whether you serve it over rigatoni or penne pasta it is the perfect quick dinner entree for any night of the week. In this week’s Paige’s Kitchen, Paige is joined by a member of the TV20 News team who has some insider secrets to make this a winning recipe for your family. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 white onion

chopped 7 cloves of garlic

minced crushed red pepper (optional)

4.5-5 oz tomato paste

1/3 cup vodka

1 cup heavy cream

1/2-1 cup parmesan cheese

1/2-1 cup of pasta water

1/2 pound of pasta

Instructions:

Heat olive oil on medium-high heat - add onions and red pepper flakes, lightly season with salt and pepper, cook until translucent on medium heat - add garlic and stir until fragrant - add tomato paste and cook on medium heat for 4-5 minutes - add vodka and cook on medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes - add heavy cream and cheese - stir occasionally until combined & thickened - add pasta water to the sauce to preferred consistency and stir - toss the pasta in sauce & enjoy

