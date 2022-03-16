Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after being hit by a car.
FHP troopers say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m.
The accident occurred near 1000 Millhopper Road in Gainesville, near the I-75 overpass. The roadway was blocked following the incident.
The driver stayed at the scene and FHP is investigating.
