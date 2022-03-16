Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville

Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after being hit by a car. 

FHP troopers say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

The accident occurred near 1000 Millhopper Road in Gainesville, near the I-75 overpass. The roadway was blocked following the incident.

The driver stayed at the scene and FHP is investigating.

TRENDING STORY: Local State of Emergency declared in Marion County, dozens in need of aid

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

Cedar Key Commissioners denied former Police Chief’s appeal of his termination
Cedar Key Commissioners denied former Police Chief’s appeal of his termination
Alachua County school board names Shane Andrew interim superintendent
Alachua County school board names Shane Andrew interim superintendent
Alachua County school board names Shane Andrew interim superintendent
Alachua County school board names Shane Andrew interim superintendent
cedar key