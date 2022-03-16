Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after being hit by a car.

FHP troopers say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

The accident occurred near 1000 Millhopper Road in Gainesville, near the I-75 overpass. The roadway was blocked following the incident.

The driver stayed at the scene and FHP is investigating.

TRENDING STORY: Local State of Emergency declared in Marion County, dozens in need of aid

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.