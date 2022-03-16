Advertisement

Richard Franklin’s sentencing enters its third day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing of Richard Franklin continues. 

Franklin was given the death penalty in 2013 for killing Columbia Correctional Institution guard Sergeant Ruben Thomas. 

That the sentence was vacated after Florida’s death penalty procedures were found to be unconstitutional.

TRENDING STORY: Federal Transit Administration awards $10.6M to RTS bus services in Gainesville

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

Pain at the pump: Municipal agencies say they feel it too
Pain at the pump: Municipal agencies say they feel it too
UF Health Shands doctor returns from Ukraine after providing medical aid
UF Health Shands doctor returns from Ukraine after providing medical aid
CLINK ARREST
Sex offender arrested after being on the run from Columbia County deputies
GAS THIEVES
Three people arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of fuel
SCAMMERS
Police are searching for two people involved in scamming elderly people