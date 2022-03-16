Advertisement

T-Bone crash in Hamilton County leaves Live Oak woman dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Live Oak woman is dead after her car was T-boned

Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 141 and 146 in Hamilton County around 3 p.m.

The 67-year-old woman ran a stop sign while heading west on 146. Another car driving northbound hit the vehicle’s left side. 

She was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake City Medical Center with minor injuries.

