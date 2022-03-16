Therapy horse in the running to become Cadbury’s next bunny, voting open until March 29th

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You think you’ve seen it all, and then you’re introduced to a mini horse that wants to be a bunny...well sort of. Sweetheart is a miniature therapy horse and she’s competing to be the next Cadbury Bunny.

And she’ll “be the only horse that’s ever won the Cadbury Bunny contest” if she ends up receiving the most votes, said Exec. Dir., of Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, Jorge Garcia-Bengochea.

VOTE | Sweetheart the miniature therapy horse is on the ballot to be the new #CadburyBunny. She is in 2nd place so far. Voting ends March 22. https://t.co/HfCcRgJAPZ pic.twitter.com/EaeXgIZmfM — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) March 16, 2022

Since 2019, the chocolate and confectionary brand has held the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts contest. It’s the search for a beloved pet to fill the spot in an annual commercial, attracting animals of all shapes, sizes, scales, feathers, and fur.

Sweetheart is a service horse with the non-profit Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, which has been in service for more than 25 years. According to their website, teams of tiny horses visit dozens of hospitals, hospice programs, and other facilities to put a smile on people’s faces each year. Most notably, Sweetheart was deployed during the Sandy Hook school shooting, the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina, and at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

“She works with children in hospital care, also veterans in-home care,” Garcia-Bengochea said. “But I think to have a horse nominated in the Horse Capital of the World, it’s a real honor and we’re excited.”

Out of more than 1,400 contenders, Sweetheart is now in 2nd place in the fight to win the title for 2022. Other animals in the contest are Annie Rose the English Doodle, Cheeto Puff the Magic Dragon, and Eclipse the Llama.

The winner’s pet will of course be included in the classic Cadbury Bunny Easter commercial, and they will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.

“It would be great to have a miniature horse in the winner’s circle,” Garcia-Bengochea added.

People across the country have until March 22nd to cast their vote. The winner will be announced on the 29th.

Vote for Sweetheart here.

