Advertisement

Therapy horse in the running to become Cadbury’s next bunny, voting open until March 29th

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You think you’ve seen it all, and then you’re introduced to a mini horse that wants to be a bunny...well sort of. Sweetheart is a miniature therapy horse and she’s competing to be the next Cadbury Bunny.

And she’ll “be the only horse that’s ever won the Cadbury Bunny contest” if she ends up receiving the most votes, said Exec. Dir., of Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, Jorge Garcia-Bengochea.

Since 2019, the chocolate and confectionary brand has held the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts contest. It’s the search for a beloved pet to fill the spot in an annual commercial, attracting animals of all shapes, sizes, scales, feathers, and fur.

Sweetheart is a service horse with the non-profit Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, which has been in service for more than 25 years. According to their website, teams of tiny horses visit dozens of hospitals, hospice programs, and other facilities to put a smile on people’s faces each year. Most notably, Sweetheart was deployed during the Sandy Hook school shooting, the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina, and at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

“She works with children in hospital care, also veterans in-home care,” Garcia-Bengochea said. “But I think to have a horse nominated in the Horse Capital of the World, it’s a real honor and we’re excited.”

Out of more than 1,400 contenders, Sweetheart is now in 2nd place in the fight to win the title for 2022. Other animals in the contest are Annie Rose the English Doodle, Cheeto Puff the Magic Dragon, and Eclipse the Llama.

The winner’s pet will of course be included in the classic Cadbury Bunny Easter commercial, and they will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.

“It would be great to have a miniature horse in the winner’s circle,” Garcia-Bengochea added.

People across the country have until March 22nd to cast their vote. The winner will be announced on the 29th.

Vote for Sweetheart here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

Pain at the pump: Municipal agencies say they feel it too
Pain at the pump: Municipal agencies say they feel it too
UF Health Shands doctor returns from Ukraine after providing medical aid
UF Health Shands doctor returns from Ukraine after providing medical aid
CLINK ARREST
Sex offender arrested after being on the run from Columbia County deputies
GAS THIEVES
Three people arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of fuel
SCAMMERS
Police are searching for two people involved in scamming elderly people