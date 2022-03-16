“There is light in the darkness”: COVID-19 lockdown anniversary marked by global dance performance to song produced by NCFL singer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The two year anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown will be marked this weekend by a global dance performance.

The song Tenderness has been unifying people across the world since March of 2020 when it went viral during lockdown. Lyrics like “together we’ll bring out the brightness” provided hope for those in isolation.

Gainesville-native Maggie Driebe sings the song she produced with her partner Miller Joyner. Together they make Savanna Q. They watched as people danced from their homes, backyards, and balconies alone — but united.

“We really started to see the light shining through our music,” said Driebe. “There’s this one video where the granddaughter is dancing with her grandmother and teaching her the dance and it will literally make you cry because there is always beauty in everything you just have to find it.”

Two years later the song is still bringing people together, but now in-person.

This Sunday people from across the world will dance in four flash mobs taking over the city of London.

The choreographed performances will raise money for two charities, including Choose love, which will directly help displaced Ukrainians.

“It’s a big moment for a great song to have this opportunity to make people feel good,” said Joyner. “No matter what you’re going through there is light in the darkness, especially in Ukraine… I think that’s one of the biggest things it going to unify people,” added Driebe.

Whether you’re in Europe, North Central Florida, or anywhere in the world you can also participate virtually. For more information on how to get involved CLICK HERE

