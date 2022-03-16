TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Melody Poling (Forest)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Of all the sports Melody Poling tried growing up, she caught on to softball the fastest.

“I tried doing, like, basketball or I even tried tennis, but none of those really worked out for me,” said Forest High School senior Melody Poling. “So I just stuck to softball and I just found it easier to do.”

The Forest High School senior has been on varsity since she was a freshman. Poling can pitch and plays the outfield, but if you ask her coach, she does her best work on the warning track.

“She is very graceful in the outfield,” said Forest Head Coach Ken Adamic. “When there’s a ball hit to her sometimes, other people panic and everything, and I’m not saying my team does, but she just makes everything look so natural, and that’s just a calming effect for both coaches and players.”

Through six games this season, Poling has helped lead the Wildcats to a 4-2 record and drive in four runs and a pair of doubles.

In the classroom, Poling has a 3.8 g.p.a. and is a member of the Future Health Professionals at Forest because she wants to be a nurse. She believes academic success is vital for her.

“You gotta realize, your grades kinda predict your future. If you got not so great grades and you’re trying to go to college, you gotta catch up on that first before you can make softball a priority.”

Poling also has a job as a waitress. Her schedule can be hectic, but she juggles it seamlessly.

“I get ready for my practices, I come here, right after practice gotta head straight to my job and start working. I don’t even get a shower or a meal til after I come home, about 9 o’clock. It is extremely difficult. You just have to have really good time management.”

Poling plans to enroll in the nursing program at the College of Central Florida after graduation.

