Two Gilchrist County schools continue to be closed during investigation into threats

School Threats
School Threats(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two schools in Gilchrist County are still closed after the school district received multiple threats.

Bell Elementary and Trenton High School are closed to assist deputies in their investigation.

Deputies swept all four schools in the county previously but found nothing of concern.

School district officials are warning parents to be prepared for last-minute closures until the investigation is finished.

The schools are set to reopen on Thursday unless district officials say otherwise.

If you have information regarding the recent threats to the schools in Gilchrist County, please contact the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 463-3410, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP.

