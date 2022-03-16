University of Florida investigation finds no merit to allegations COVID-19 data was suppressed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is releasing the results of an internal investigation into allegations the administration pressured employees to destroy COVID-19 data.

A committee made up of UF faculty members, lead by UF Vice President for Research David Norton and Chief Compliance Officer Terra DuBois, concluded that there is no merit to the allegations.

A report from the UF Faculty Senate alleged the university told employees to destroy COVID-19 information.

The person who raised concerns to the Faculty Senate was never identified.

UF officials say after many interviews, they determined the allegation likely stemmed from an incident in October 2020.

During that incident, officials say a Florida Department of Health employee expressed concerns about UF’s use and management of COVID-19 data relating to contact tracing for the Department of Health.

Several employees, hired by UF to do contact tracing were required to sign an agreement not to share COVID-19 data.

During a zoom meeting with department of health and CDC representatives, employees reportedly shared data in a manner that violated the agreement they signed.

UF officials say employees were reminded about the agreement and work between the agencies continued without pause.

The full report from the University of Florida can be found here.

