The University of Florida is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the campus’s transportation improvements

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF officials are holding a ribbon-cutting event for the campus’s transportation improvements Wednesday.

Many leaders including Mayor Lauren Poe, Commissioner Chuck Chestnut, and a Florida Department of Transportation engineer will speak at the event.

Due to the weather, they may push it back to April.

Event organizers will update the status of the event at 8:30 a.m.

