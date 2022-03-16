The University of Florida is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the campus’s transportation improvements

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF officials are holding a ribbon-cutting event for the campus’s transportation improvements Wednesday.

Many leaders including Mayor Lauren Poe, Commissioner Chuck Chestnut, and a Florida Department of Transportation engineer will speak at the event.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County school board names Shane Andrew interim superintendent

Due to the weather, they may push it back to April.

Event organizers will update the status of the event at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.