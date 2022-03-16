Advertisement

Walmart plans to hire 50K workers before May

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.
Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
(CNN) - The largest retailer in the U.S. is looking to boost its workforce. Walmart announced it’s focused on hiring at least 50,000 employees this spring.

Positions are available in stores, campuses, clubs and supply chain facilities, and Walmart officials said they hope to have these all filled by April.

This work comes as much of the retail industry is experiencing a worker shortage, which was triggered, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour. Some workers in select positions make nearly twice that hourly rate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

