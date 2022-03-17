Advertisement

#13 Florida upsets #3 Syracuse; Gators beat first ranked opponent of the season

Florida improves to 1-5 against ranked opponent in 2022
UF races out to 6-0 lead, Pavinelli scored four times
By Chris Pinson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In their previous five attempts, the Florida Lacrosse team hadn’t been able to defeat a ranked opponent this spring, but finally, in their sixth attempt, the orange and blue broke through for a key victory.

After jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the No. 13 Gators (3-4) were able to keep the No. 3 Orange (6-2) from storming back and earned their first win against a top-25 ranked opponent this season by a score of 14-10.

Danielle Pavinelli led the way for Florida with four goals in the contest. She scored a goal in each quarter of the match. The four goals against Syracuse give the sophomore from Northport a team-leading 26 on the season.

Maggie Hall and Ashley Gonzalez both registered a hat trick in the Gators win. Hall scored the first two goals of the match. As for Gonzalez, the sophomore from Dix Hills, N.Y. notched the first of her three goals with less than a minute to go in the opening period. It pushed Florida’s lead to 6-0.

Over the final 45 minutes, the Gators were able to score another eight goals, while the Orange did manage to tally 10 for the entire match.

Florida’s next match will be on the road as the Gators head to Philadelphia to face Drexel University. That match will be played Sunday, March 20 at 11 a.m.

