Alachua County Pets: Malfie, Morse, Pokey, and Felicia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Malfie. This six-month-old boy loves to hang out just as much as he loves to play. Anyone looking for the best of both worlds, Malfie would be perfect for you.

Next is Morse. Volunteers think he’s part kangaroo since he curls up in jacket pockets when he gets cold. Anything that his human is doing, Morse wants to be right by your side.

Next, say good morning to Pokey. This sweet boy loves being social. Whether it’s hanging around other dogs or people, he wants to be around some fellow playful friends.

Lastly, we have Felicia. This gorgeous girl is recovering from a skin condition and is ready to show off her new beautiful coat. Maybe you can be her new forever friend to rub her belly and see her smile.

For the whole month, adoption fees are just $17 through the Saint Paw-ty’s Day adoption event.

So you can pick up a new forever friend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

