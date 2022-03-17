The Board of County Commissioners in Marion County voted to extend the temporary reduction of building permits, inspections, and plan reviews by 40%

Advertisement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:24 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is extending a program to allow people to submit building permits at little or no cost.

The Board of County Commissioners voted to extend the temporary reduction of building permits, inspections, and plan reviews by 40%.

They also dropped the square footage cost on any building-related fee to zero dollars beginning on April 1st.

The move puts them in compliance with state law how much money local governments can carry forward in their budgets.

