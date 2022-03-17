The Columbia County Commission is meeting to discuss hiring an engineer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are meeting Thursday to discuss hiring an engineer.
Commissioners are considering building a water plant at the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.
This meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
