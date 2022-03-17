The Columbia County Commission is meeting to discuss hiring an engineer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are meeting Thursday to discuss hiring an engineer.

Commissioners are considering building a water plant at the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

This meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

