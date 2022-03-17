Columbia County sheriff deputies searching for sex offender

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff deputies are searching for a registered sex offender who failed to report back to them.

33-year-old John Clink has an escape warrant out for his arrest.

He was last seen near US Highway 90 around Haven Hospice.

They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact sheriff’s deputies.

