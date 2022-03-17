Advertisement

Columbia County sheriff deputies searching for sex offender

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff deputies are searching for a registered sex offender who failed to report back to them.

33-year-old John Clink has an escape warrant out for his arrest.

He was last seen near US Highway 90 around Haven Hospice.

They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact sheriff’s deputies.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL Representative responds to the Ukraine president’s request of the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

