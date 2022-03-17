Florida rallies past Iona for NIT tournament win, 79-74

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators led for only about 20 percent of the game, but rallied to knock off Iona, 79-74 in Wednesday’s opening round game of the NIT Tournament at the O’Connell Center. Florida (20-13) picked up its 20th win of the season and ended the season of the Gaels (25-8) and head coach Rick Pitino.

Florida trailed by as many as eight in the second half, at 46-38, but came back to win thanks to balanced scoring.

Colin Castleton and Phlandrous Fleming led the Gators with 18 points apiece, while Kowacie Reeves and Tyree Appleby each scored 14. Castleton also grabbed 13 rebounds. The Gators shot 55 percent in the second half. Florida played without CJ Felder and Anthony Duruji due to injuries.

The Florida program will also look to replace Mike White in the coming weeks. The Gators’ head coach for the past seven years left the school for Georgia over the weekend. Associate Head Coach Al Pinkins led the team against Iona.

