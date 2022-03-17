The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss redistricting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet Thursday to discuss redistricting.

Commissioners will decide on new city election districts based on the 2020 census data.

They will hear a presentation from consultants and discuss their recommendations.

This meeting starts at 10 a.m.

