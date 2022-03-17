The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss redistricting
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet Thursday to discuss redistricting.
Commissioners will decide on new city election districts based on the 2020 census data.
TRENDING STORY: Columbia County sheriff deputies searching for sex offender
They will hear a presentation from consultants and discuss their recommendations.
This meeting starts at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.