Gainesville police arrests man involved in drive-by shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he got into a shootout.

Twenty-year-old Erick Ricks was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with evidence.

On Wednesday afternoon, a car pulled up besides Ricks’ SUV on Southeast 21 Street, and the people inside started shooting at him before speeding off.

Ricks was shot in the lower back. However, a residue test found Ricks had fired a gun back.

He admitted to returning fire and throwing his gun in the woods.

