Advertisement

Gainesville police arrests man involved in drive-by shooting

Gainesville police arrests man involved in drive-by shooting
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he got into a shootout.

Twenty-year-old Erick Ricks was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with evidence.

On Wednesday afternoon, a car pulled up besides Ricks’ SUV on Southeast 21 Street, and the people inside started shooting at him before speeding off.

Ricks was shot in the lower back. However, a residue test found Ricks had fired a gun back.

He admitted to returning fire and throwing his gun in the woods.

TRENDING STORY: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

SHOOTING ARREST
Gainesville woman arrested for shooting another woman in the jaw
HIGH SPRINGS
Search suspended for man accused of trying to run over High Springs police officer
SHOOTING ARREST
SHOOTING ARREST
HIGH SPRINGS
HIGH SPRINGS
“Unacceptable”: Congresswoman demands answers after tornado strikes Marion County without warning
“Unacceptable”: Congresswoman demands answers after tornado strikes Marion County without warning