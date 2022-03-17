Advertisement

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle.

Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.

Lottery officials say Avery was given the scratch ticket as a thank you gift from his mother after performing work on her car.

Avery chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, reported by Western Mass News.

The Big Y Express store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Ex-Va. officer, W.Va. lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer