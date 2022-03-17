Man arrested for shooting at his sister’s boyfriend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after he shot multiple bullets at his sister’s ex-boyfriend.

18-year-old Tavion Parker is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On February 3rd, Parker’s sister called him to her apartment at Linton Oaks after she and her then boyfriend got into an argument about her taking his possessions.

When parker got there, he started shooting at the boyfriend, who fired back with his legally owned concealed weapon in self-defense.

Parker’s bond is set at 300-thousand dollars.

