Advertisement

New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than three decades, an unreleased Prince album will soon see the light of day.

The late singer-songwriter recorded “Camille” in 1986, in which he portrayed a female alter ego named after the title.

The record was shelved, although some bootlegs did make it to auction over the years.

There are eight songs on the album, and all of them were put out on B-sides of singles and movie soundtracks.

This will be the first time they’ve been part of an official record.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
The woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the...
Woman killed in argument over bowling ball, Atlanta police say
Daniel Robbins, 54, was arrested Friday morning after an hours long manhunt. He shot at Marion...
Man arrested after hours-long manhunt over county lines
A middle-aged man from northern Marion County is finally in custody
Man arrested after hours-long manhunt over county lines
Firing-squad executions have been given the greenlight in South Carolina.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina