Advertisement

NOAA rescuers free entangled humpback whale from more than 20 feet of gear

A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by an NOAA-led team in the waters near Maui.
A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by an NOAA-led team in the waters near Maui.(Van Aswegen/University of Hawaii MMRP)
By HNN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Rescuers were able to free an entangled humpback whale from several feet of gear this week in the waters near Maui.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported an adult whale was entangled in a heavy gauge line that was wrapped tightly around the animal’s head in front of his pectoral flippers, which prevented feeding.

Representatives with NOAA said the line was wrapped around the whale in a way that it would likely not be able to free itself, reported by Hawaii News Now.

On Tuesday, a team led by NOAA used a hooked knife on the end of a 30-foot carbon-fiber pole to cut the gear away. After several approaches, the team was able to free the whale.

A great job yesterday, as trained NOAA responders and network members were able to free an entangled male humpback near Maʻalaea, Maui.

Posted by NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Rescuers say they recovered 21 feet of poly-blend line, and it will be investigated to determine its origin to better understand the entanglement risk and its impacts.

Officials reminded the public that it is illegal to approach a humpback whale closer than 100 yards by sea or drone and closer than 1,000 feet by aircraft.

Additionally, those who see an injured or entangled marine mammal were advised to contact the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Latest News

A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
The woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the...
Woman killed in argument over bowling ball, Atlanta police say
Daniel Robbins, 54, was arrested Friday morning after an hours long manhunt. He shot at Marion...
Man arrested after hours-long manhunt over county lines
A middle-aged man from northern Marion County is finally in custody
Man arrested after hours-long manhunt over county lines
Firing-squad executions have been given the greenlight in South Carolina.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina