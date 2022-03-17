Parents speak out about a dangerous social media trend the ‘Orbeez Challenge’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Orbeez Challenge is all over social media, and kids across North Central Florida are doing the challenge and harming other children.

“There were two scars that were on his face, but he got shot in the chest, the legs, the back, the groin and I’m like no we need to go find who these kids are,” said Tamra Balkcom.

The same incident happened to another middle schooler when he was also walking home from school and his grandma Robin Stanley describes the incident.

“They tricked him and told him to look at this car cause he’s a car freak and he did and they shot him over 12 times non-stop.”

Parents are asking the question what are the consequences and who is held responsible?

“Someone pointing a toy gun at you and you’re thinking it’s real, well when your kids get shot then what. Who do you want to hold accountable,” said Balkcom.

The Ocala Police Department said they’ve seen an increase in cases and that kids and their parents can face serious charges.

“Some misdemeanor charges to some serious felonies because the way this is used if it is used in that manner it will face the same penalty as it was actually a firearm,” said Captain Mike Sommer.

Parents and police want other parents to sit down with their kids and explain to them to not use toy guns as if they’re real.

